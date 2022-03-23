A pair of local teens behind the skateboarding group EXIT want to help more people get into the sport.
They plan to do that by giving away the ultimate set-up to 10 lucky people.
Gabe Thomas and Silas McGuire, the two behind EXIT, raised funds in the last two years with the intentions of making improvements to the skate area at city park.
After multiple attempts to gain support from city and county officials, plans to make those improvements fell through, so the group decided to go for something they knew best.
Get more people into skating.
The two purchased over $1,000 worth of fully set-up skateboards. The quality boards are sure to make a difference for someone seeking to get into the hobby. Each board is priced out as anywhere between $100 to $200 depending on the set-up.
“If you have a bad board it’s harder because it’s not as easy to learn tricks,” Gabe said.
“If your board is too big or too small for your feet it’s hard to get into it too,” Silas added.
After the giveaway, EXIT hopes to continue supporting skateboarders in the community by taking time to help new skaters learn at the city skate area as the weather improves.
The group also plans to look into designing new logos and continuing to build their own boards.
The giveaway is open to potential skateboarders aged anywhere from eight to 88 said the group as no one is too old to start learning to skate.
Those interested in participating in the giveaway can contact EXIT on its Facebook page by nominating a person in need of a skateboard. They ask that you include the name of the person nominated as well as a phone number. People can even nominate themselves.
The group will name the winners of the boards starting April 1.
