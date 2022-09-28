Five county employees expressed dissatisfaction over the matter of a legal employee receiving a 22 percent wage increase.
The employees - Karen Sindt, Stacy Bradbury, Angie Lounsbury, Dawn Kruger and Sheena Weaver - brought their concerns to the Benewah County Commissioners’ regular meeting, Sept. 26.
Commissioners approved a budget increase Sept. 12 for the Benewah County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to allow for the 22 percent salary increase for the offices’ legal secretary.
As part of that decision, Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Dunham and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Aaron Freudenthal did not take a salary increase in an effort to offset this change in the budget.
Sindt said she has been with the county in the assessor’s office for 23 years, and while she appreciated the five percent wage increase for the upcoming budget year expressed frustrations.
For years, Sindt said, it was common practice that raises are the same across the board and “nobody gets more than anybody else.” The 22 percent raise given, Sindt said, was “kind of a slap in the face to me.”
“I have been here 23 years… that’s a lot of years and somebody that has been here seven years is making $3 more an hour than I am. My job is just as important. My office is just as important,” Sindt said. “Our job has increased immeasurably over the years I’ve been here. I never speak out, but I needed to speak up on this one.”
Sindt said she was aware of how the raise came about, but that it was ultimately voted on by the commissioners.
“It is hard for all of us to take,” Kruger said.
Commissioner Phil Lampert said it has been discussed that the pay scale needs to be looked at. He agreed that the pay scale was “not quite fair” that someone should make more when they have been here a shorter time. Lampert did mention, however, employees with longevity have more vacation.
Sindt said they get three weeks after ten years. She said a fourth week was done away with.
Lampert said there have been talks about doing a wage study, but no action has been taken in that direction.
“It may be time to do something about it,” Lampert said.
Bradbury presented the commissioners with pay for offices in neighboring counties comparable for theirs. She works in the district court office and wears many hats, she said. She added she’s been there for 14 years.
“Angie has been there a little longer than Dori (Randall, legal secretary), and Sheena has been there close to five,” Bradbury said.
Bradbury said she wanted to see the starting wages for those offices at $18. She said there is a large commitment of time that is required to train someone to do the jobs in district court proficiently.
“I do it all up there, but I don’t get paid wages for it all,” Bradbury said, adding her and the other two women also serve as judicial clerks for the judges.
Weaver said after the five percent increase, she will be making just over $16 an hour. Bradbury said she wanted to see Weaver and Lounsbury made leads and paid as leads for their own departments.
Commissioner Bob Short encouraged Bradbury to look at the medical benefits other countys give to their employees. He said Benewah County’s medical is superior and the cost is tremendous.
“Co-pays are going up,” Sindt said. “Medical doesn’t pay for gas and groceries that are also going up.”
Sindt said she wanted to see something for employees with longevity.
“This is the first time since I’ve been here a group of employees have expresses their feelings,” Lampert said.
“In the past, we were told we were lucky we weren’t washing dishes,” Sindt said. “It doesn’t make us feel like we can come and speak.”
Bradbury said they have always been told that “everybody is making the same, all offices make the same. When they get an increase, you get an increase.”
“Sheena and Angie were upset, wanted to start looking for other jobs. It took me three years to train them as an employee to be proficient,” Bradbury said. “It’s serious business what we do up there.”
She added she and other employees want to be heard and valued. She said her office doesn’t have a voice.
Lampert said anyone is welcome to come and talk to the commissioners when they are doing the budget. He agreed inflation is high.
“At the time we thought we were doing the right thing,” Lampert said.
Bradbury said she and other employees do not have access to the commissioners on a regular basis as they are busy working.
“It is hard for all of us to take,” Kruger said.
Lampert said it was the commissioners that made the decision and told the women to take their frustrations out on them and not on others.
“Will you keep it the way it is?” Kruger asked
Lampert said the budget has been set. He said the commissioners will take their comments under advisement. To make changes, he said, they would have to make sure they had money to cover any adjustments, and would need to reopen the budget.
“We just can’t wave a magic wand for you folks today,” Lampert said.
Lampert added “it is a tight dance” the commissioners do to do their jobs they have of staying competitive to retain and hire employees as well as “not taxing people off their property.”
Lampert and Commissioner Mark Reynolds thanked the employees for coming in.
“Thank you for having the courage to come forward, I know it’s not easy to come forward,” Reynolds said.
“We will definitely look into seeing how we can be more fair to our employees,” Lampert said.
Kruger said employees didn’t even know others could give up something to give something to some else. Reynolds said the county doesn’t expect that.
“To keep experienced people, you have to be competitive,” Sindt said.
“If you had kept it even, too, we wouldn’t even be here. If one employee hadn’t gotten that big of a raise,” Kruger said.
