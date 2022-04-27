Wanting to plant a garden this year and not sure where to start? Or perhaps you just want to up your game.
The Benewah County Master Gardeners will host three free classes. All classes will be from 5 to 6 p.m. at the St. Maries Public Library on the third Thursday of the month. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The first class will be May 5 and the topic is Gardening 101. This will be told by Ned Kamradt and Janice Telfer, and will discuss preparation, planting and seed starts for beginners.
The second class will be June 2 and the topic is Planting the Garden. This will cover soil, watering, tilling, deer protection, companion planting and beneficial insects. Mary Getz will teach.
The final class is June 7 and the topic is Pests/Diseases. During this class, prevention, control, insect problems, beneficial predators and organic vs. chemical will be discussed.
For more information on the classes, call the Benewah County Extension Office at (208) 245-2422 or the St. Maries Public Library at (208) 245-3732.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.