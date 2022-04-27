The St. Maries Chamber of Commerce plans to celebrate the St. Maries Community this Friday.
The Chamber plans to return to form as it's slated to host the annual Spring Fling Friday.
The fling has not been the same over the last two years due to COVID with it being canceled in 2020 and in 2021, it was delayed until the summer.
This year the Chamber will honor three different entities as its Person of the Year, Jim Shubert, Organization of the Year, American Legion Post 25 and the Business of the Year, 208 Bakery.
The honorees were voted by the community itself and will be celebrated at the event.
Along with honoring the community, the event serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the Chamber of Commerce.
The funds raised from the event goes toward supporting yearly events put on by the Chamber, such as the Summer Sunset Concert Series, Christmas in St. Maries, tourism promotion and more.
“This provides funds for our daily activities. Everything we do through the Chamber is funded through this banquet,” Chamber President Craig Wicks said. “It’s pretty important we get a good turn out.”
“We hope to see a lot of the businesses come out to support this because the Chamber works for them,” Board member Carrie Nordin said.
The banquet will feature a barbecue dinner provided by local business and Chamber members, Drummin’ Up BBQ. Along with the dinner, there will be an auction with a variety of items up for grabs.
“We’re trying not to ask too much. If people want to donate we will certainly accept it,” Wicks said. “We are wanting donations from out of the area so there’s something to give people for a mini vacation out of the area.”
Some of the items up for grabs are Spokane Indians tickets, Ski Pass tickets for Silver Mountain, tickets to Raptor Reef, a gift basket provided by Shift and Grind Coffee, a Kayak provided by Hodge Funeral Home, and a cooler donated by Les Schwab and more.
The Spring Fling is slated to begin at 5 p.m. with social hour followed by the dinner at 6 p.m., Friday, April 29, at the Elks Lodge.
The Chamber is still accepting donations for the auction from now up until the day of the event. Those who want to donate can drop off their donations at Blue Goose and Shift and Grind.
Tickets for the event are $25 and can also be purchased at Blue Goose or Shift and Grind. Door tickets will also be available the day of.
