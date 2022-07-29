The St. Maries Saddle Club invites equestrian enthusiasts to horse around this weekend with its annual speed competition at the Benewah County Fairgrounds. Whether you’re competing or just want to watch, the weekend’s competitions offer fun for the whole family so plan to attend. The fun begins Friday night, July 29, with a 4D barrel race. Time onlies for the barrel race start at 5 p.m. with the race to follow. Peewee, youth and open division available. Pre-entry link available on the St. Maries Saddle Club’s Facebook page or register day of prior to the start of the event. Cash prizes awarded to the top contenders in each division who score the fastest time. The St. Maries Saddle Club’s O-Mok-See is Saturday, July 30, with a day full of various timed events. Top competitors can win beautiful buckles. Grand entry is at 8:30 a.m. with events to follow. Events include key, figure 8, half 8, speed barrels and flag for all age groups. Placings awarded to fifth for the O-Mok-See. Post entry fee waived. Visit the St. Maries Saddle Club’s Facebook page for entry information. The Chuck Wagon will be serving food Friday evening, starting at 4 p.m. and will be open all day Saturday, beginning with breakfast at 7 a.m. The horse play won’t end with this one weekend in July. The St. Maries Saddle Club will host its annual horseshow as a one-day event, Oct. 1. The show features classes such as showmanship, halter, equitation, trail, pleasure, and more. Details will be made available closer to the event, but be sure to mark your calendars. The. St Maries Saddle Club is actively looking for new members who want to join and help plan events for the local horse community. It only costs $10 a year for a family to join the club if paid by April 1. Whether you own horses or not, all are encouraged to participate if they are interested. St. Maries Saddle Club is a non-profit organization that originated more than 50 years ago from a local group that wanted to support local equine events. With the help and organizational skills from a handful of local horse enthusiasts and donations from the community, they were able to carve out of a rocky hillside a beautiful arena at the Benewah County Fairgrounds as a place for people and their equines to gather. The club’s goal is to offer fun, affordable and educational equine events to the community. The club has also hosted trail rides and clinics in addition to the O-Mok-See and show. Members typically meet the third Wednesday of every month at Main Street Bistro. Times and place are posted on the page’s Facebook page. In addition to seeking new members, the St. Maries Saddle Club will be taking applications for club royalty positions including queen, princesses and kings or princes if there is interest. More information will be announced during the speed events this weekend, or talk with one of the volunteers at the events. You can also reach out to the club through the Facebook page. “We all talk about empowering youth and royalty can be so much fun,” Inga Cabral said. “Some very accomplished young women in St. Maries (and have over the years) served as royalty with the St. Maries Saddle Club.” For more information, you can also visit the club’s website at https://stmariessaddleclub.com/royalty-officers/.
Saddle club speed / Set for this weekend at fairgrounds
- By Summer Williams The Gazette Record
