Waddell Bridge, which is located up Benewah Creek Road just before the six-mile marker, is slated to be replaced next month. County engineer Jim Roletto, of HMH Engineering, said residents in the area could expect the closure to go into place May 9.
The closure, he said, will last about a week. He said he understands the way around for residents that use the bridge is not the best, but is necessary for the work to take place.
