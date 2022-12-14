The University of Idaho Extension Office is offering an activity day for those on winter break looking for something to do next week.
The Extension Office will host a winter craft camp for children ages five to 13 next Wednesday. At the camp, children will get to do various activities such as making cookies, snow globes and Christmas tree garland.
The camp has limited spots open for those who want to join and they are filling up quickly.
The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, December 21 at the St. Maries Masonic Temple.
The camp is a continuation of the successful programs put on this school year by the extension office. So far the 4H and Igniting Your Spark groups have worked with students at after school clubs at area schools as well as provide resources for home schooled children.
This year the group is working with a more than $500,000 grant that was secured in September. The group has been able to invest in more equipment as well as branch out to other grade levels and schools.
Organizer Polly Grasham said they have been able to start after school activities with the middle school as well as start a weekly activity program at the Calder School.
At Monday night's St. Maries city council meeting, the University of Idaho Extension was also able to start the process of being able to use the Cormana Building to host homeschooling, after school programs and more programs like the winter craft camp.
“All of those programs have grown. The after school has gotten bigger and home-school has gotten bigger as well,” Grasham said.
