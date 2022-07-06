Volunteers are needed for the UpRiver Food Bank.
UpRiver Community United’s food bank serves between 60-100 families in the Fernwood, Santa and Emida communities.
The food bank is open the second and fourth Fridays of the month.
Bags are packed for distribution the day before.
Volunteers are needed to not only help pack but also to drive to Moscow and back occasionally to pick up food donations.
Folks interested in helping can call Maureen or Billy Buchanan at (208) 245-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.