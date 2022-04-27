Wiley Keith Reeves (34) passed away on April 18, 2022, near Emida. He was born to David and Lois (Walden) Reeves on November 1, 1987, in Coeur d’ Alene. Wiley grew up in Emida and graduated from St. Maries High School in 2006.
Following high school, Wiley went to work in construction and carpentry with his brother. He then went to work for Emerald Creek Garnet where he worked out in the field and in the mill. After a couple years at Emerald Creek, Wiley decided to go logging, and hooked logs for Bob Short. The last 10 years he spent as a mechanic and fabricator for Jack Buell Trucking. He was a talented fabricator and a very dependable employee.
Spending time in the outdoors and living life to the fullest was what made Wiley the happiest. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, riding ATV’s and UTV’s, horn hunting, and blowing stuff up! He also enjoyed shooting guns and exploring the mountains.
Wiley was always the life of the party and had such a contagious smile and personality. If you were his friend, he loved you and would do anything for you. Wiley would also give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. Rarely would you catch him without a smile flashing a peace sign. He will be remembered for his love of music, red solo cups, passion for jerky, and “Whooooo”. To say Wiley will be missed is an understatement, he brought so much joy and laughter to others, and will never be forgotten.
Wiley is survived by his mother Lois Reeves of Emida; brothers Adam (Janina) Reeves of Priest River; Jacob (Kadie) Reeves of Pullman, Wash.; David (Jessica) Reeves of Emida; Randy Reeves of Emida; and Rusty (Jamye) Reeves of Emida. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father David, and all of his grandparents.
A Potluck Celebration of Life will be on April 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Center in Emida. Please bring some of your most favorite Wiley stories to share. You may visit Wiley’s online tribute and sign his guestbook at hodgefuneralhome.com.
