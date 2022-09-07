Robert Gregg VanVleet

Robert Gregg VanVleet (75) passed away on August 26, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene. He was born June 12, 1947, in Burns, Ore. to Harvey N. VanVleet and Una M (Murphy) VanVleet. Robert grew up in Killdeer, N.D. and attended and boarded at St. Mary’s Parochial School in New England, N.D. He later transferred to Killdeer Public School for his high school years.

In August 1965 Bob joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed at USNS Sangley Paint Philippines performing aircraft maintenance in the ground support division. He was also a gunner and went on many missions. While there he was appointed to be part of the military support during the Manila Summit Conference of 7 Nations in October 1966. He served as one of the guards for President Lyndon B. Johnson and received a Certificate of Merit for a job well done. While on leave, Bob married Nancy Wetsch in Killdeer. They started their married life in San Diego, Calif. where Bob was deployed to the Miramar Naval Air Station, Fighter Squadron 124. In 1971 he was honorably discharged as an AM H-2.