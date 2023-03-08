Robert Wayne Sheppard (58) resident of Plummer, ID passed away at his family home on March 1, 2023 with his sister Judy at his bedside. Robert enjoyed fishing, hiking, and camping. He loved the fresh mountain air. Robert was employed with several different farmers in the community through the years. He also worked at Rockford Grain Growers and Cenex where he was one of the top spray applicators winning several safety awards.
Robert was a good provider and was always willing to help his siblings if they needed something repaired or tuned up. He was a talented mechanic. Robert loved his dogs and called them “his kids”.
