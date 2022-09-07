Robert (Bob) Earl Woodbury, age 89, passed away August 24, 2022, in the comfort of his favorite chair at his home in St. Maries, Idaho. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Harry and Pauline Woodbury, as well as his brother Richard (Dick) Woodbury. Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Edna Thompson Woodbury; daughters Kristi Cooper, Dianna Blair, and Cheryl McDermott; grandchildren Stephen (Steve) Birmingham, Travis Blair, Jesse Blair, Cory Cooper, and Cody Cooper; and great-granddaughter Dakota Birmingham.

Born in Spokane, Washington, Bob moved with his parents to the family homestead in St. Maries at the age of 11. As a young man of 18, he joined the United States Air Force and shortly thereafter met and later married the love of his life, Edna, whom he treasured to a degree that cannot be expressed in words. 