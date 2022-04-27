Joseph V. Martin (78), resident of St. Maries, passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on April 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Alanzo and Mary Martin on January 11, 1944 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Joe grew up all around Southern Idaho, and he graduated from Boise High School with the class of 1962.
Following high school, Joe held a few different jobs before going to work in manufacturing at the JR Simplot Company. Joe married Diana Gilmore in 1963 and the couple had four children; the marriage later ended in divorce. In 1964 the Martin family moved to St. Maries where Joe went to work for the St. Maries Complex. He held a couple different positions before he was promoted to the plant Superintendent. After 21 years at the complex, he then went to work as a scaler at Pacific Crown in Plummer. In 1988 Joe purchased Resor’s and ran that bar until his son and daughter in-law, Joe Jr. and Rondi, purchased it from him in 2016. Joe ended his career working as a Forrester for Regulus Stud Mills, Inc. retiring after 25+ years with the company.
Joe met the love of his life Sharron McCallum at a Back Country Horseman meeting. After a 15-year courtship and joining their family’s together, the couple married August 1, 1998, on a boat cruising the St. Joe River. Over the years Joe served as a member of the Elks Lodge, Eagles Lodge, St. Maries Men’s Golf Association, St. Maries Gun Club, National Rifle Association, Back Country Horseman, and Benewah County Sheriff’s Posse. He enjoyed anything the outdoors had to offer including hunting, fishing, horseback riding, his boat, and spending time at his beloved river property. He was proud of his property and was generous with anyone who wanted to host a gathering at it. A well-known fact, Joe was one of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans in St. Maries, and he loved supporting his team.
Joe is survived by his wife Sharron at their home in St. Maries; children Vince (Jan) Martin of Spokane, Wash.; Tracy Martin (Bob Dianda) of St. Maries, Joe (Rondi) Martin Jr. of St. Maries, Ed (Alisha) Martin of St. Maries, Kelsey (Adam) King of Carson, Wash., Holly (Mike) Green of Carson, Wash., and Erin (Ken) Edwards of Hayden; siblings Sally (Don) Seiler of St. Maries, Darlene (Claire) Bauer of Ontario, Ore., Barb Weise of Spokane, Wash., Tom Martin of St. Maries, Bill Martin of St. Maries, Jack (Patty) Martin of St. Maries, and Larry Martin of Spokane, Wash.; 31 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Jim Martin; grandson Vinnie Martin; and nephew Donald Martin.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Joe’s life will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries. A gathering to share a meal will follow at the lodge. Please visit his online tribute and sign his guestbook at hodgefuneralhome.com.
