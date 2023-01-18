Mitchell Alexander Nantell

Mitchell Alexander Nantell, 38, of Atlantic Mine, Mich., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his home with his parents by his side.

Mitchell was born on June 9, 1984, to Gregory and Diane (Beisell) Nantell, in Escanaba, Mich. He attended the Learning Center until age 25. During those years, Mitch participated in the Challenger Baseball division for the handicapped and Horseback Riding for the handicapped through 4H. He enjoyed traveling with his family, attending his brother’s sports events, and family celebrations. Riding the jet ski with his dad was so much fun for him. A trip to Walnut Grove with his mom, and walking along the banks of Plum Creek, brought a love of Little House to life for him. He loved to go to camp, especially when the hunters were there. Yearly summer vacations to see his brother, “Favorite” sister-in-law, and cherished nephews were the main event in his life.