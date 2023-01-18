Mitchell Alexander Nantell, 38, of Atlantic Mine, Mich., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his home with his parents by his side.
Mitchell was born on June 9, 1984, to Gregory and Diane (Beisell) Nantell, in Escanaba, Mich. He attended the Learning Center until age 25. During those years, Mitch participated in the Challenger Baseball division for the handicapped and Horseback Riding for the handicapped through 4H. He enjoyed traveling with his family, attending his brother’s sports events, and family celebrations. Riding the jet ski with his dad was so much fun for him. A trip to Walnut Grove with his mom, and walking along the banks of Plum Creek, brought a love of Little House to life for him. He loved to go to camp, especially when the hunters were there. Yearly summer vacations to see his brother, “Favorite” sister-in-law, and cherished nephews were the main event in his life.
Mitch loved everyone and never forgot a name. He was loved by all and was an asset to many. He taught us about things we would never have thought of. Patience, Love, Humor, Music, Christmas, and Family. And Mitch knew Jesus in his own way. That was the most important thing of all.
Mitch was preceded in death by grandparents, Edith Nantell, Alexander and Rose Beisel; aunt Linda (Beisel) Davis; uncles, Dale Nantell, Gary Nantell, and Gerald Goetz.
Mitch is survived by his parents; a brother, Ryan (Kathy) Nantell, and three nephews, Jackson, Sawyer, and Carter, all of St. Maries; aunts and uncles Connie (Beisel) Belanger, Daniel (Connie) Belanger of Escanaba, Sharon Goetz of Detour, Mich., Pat Nantell of Newberry, and Dennis Nantell of Spring Hill, Texas; great aunts, and uncles, and many cousins and good friends. Last but not least, his beloved kitty, Brooks.
A celebration of life for Mitch will be held at a later time.
To view Mitch’s obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.memorialchapel.net. The Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Service - Hancock Chapel has been assisting the family with the arrangements.
