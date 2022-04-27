Eric Donald Jerome

Eric entered this world via c-section (or "popped out like toast" as he used to say) on February 26, 1970 to Eddie and Lolly Jerome. He left on April 21, 2022.
He hated school from the first day of kindergarten. A week into the school year, his mom got a phone call from his teacher, Mrs. Mason, asking if she had decided to take Eric out of the class. The answer to that was "No. I've watched him go into the building every day." The school was within eye shot from the family home. As luck would have it, on the same day the teacher called, Eric's mom received a call from her sister asking why five-year-old Eric was sitting on the curb across from the school. Eric explained that he noticed when the first class let out, it was safe for him to go home. Eric slept thru many years of school, finishing his education with a GED. To quote his high school principal, "Eric is never going to amount to anything." Three months later, his parents received a letter of commendation from the Idaho State Department of Education. Apparently Eric hadn't been asleep for 12 years after all. His GED scores rated higher than the scores of most students entering college that year. Over the years he went to work at several high-paying jobs.
Eric met the love of his life, Brenna Wilson from Harrison, Idaho in 1991 and they exchanged their marriage vows on October 13, 1996. They had 30 wonderful years together attending tons of concerts and supporting friends in various bands. Music was definitely a huge part of his life. He loved playing his bass guitar and listened to a very eclectic mix of music from Alice Cooper (for which he got in trouble for singing in kindergarten) to Frank Zappa. He loved camping and fishing and was excited to "retire" to the ranch in Harrison. He will be remembered and missed for his "dirty songs and colorful jokes".
He is survived by his wife Brenna, his mother Lolly Jerome, sisters Justine Jerome and Laurie Lafferty, Aunts Rhonda Erickson (Auntie Shorty), Dinah Cook, Vicki Paulichek, Sonya Trenary, Uncles Rick Stoneman, David Hamilton and Oddie Jerome and too many nieces, nephews and cousins to list. He is preceded in death by his father Eddie Jerome, Uncle Marvin Jerome and Aunt Dussy Koch.
