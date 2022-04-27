Lynn C. Marion (68) passed away peacefully at home in Spokane, Wash. on April 7, 2022. Lynn had courageously battled an illness for two and-a-half years.
Lynn was born to Vern and Pat Ducommun on December 2, 1953. She grew up in St. Maries and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1972. Lynn then attended business school in Boise the following year. After completing the school, she returned to St. Maries and worked at Valley Vista as a nurse’s aide.
An opportunity to work in her business training was offered in Spokane where she then relocated. Lynn met her husband, Leon, while in Spokane and they married in September 1979.
A business management position was offered to Lynn, so they moved to Beaverton, Ore.
They eventually purchased the business and continued to operate it for another 17 years.
In 2014 Lynn and Leon moved back to St. Maries to be closer to family. She worked at Bud’s Drive Inn and the Timber Lodge cafe.
Lynn and Leon moved to Spokane in March 2021 and she retired in May the same year.
Lynn loved her family pets, enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family as much as possible.
Lynn is survived by her husband Leon, brother Loren (Doreen) Ducommun of Deary, brother Larry Ducommun of Chico, Calif. and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Pat Ducommun, and sister-in-law Debbie Ducommun.
At Lynn’s request there will be no service.
