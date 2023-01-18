Funeral Services for David J. Matheson, age 71, were Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Coeur Center in Worley, Idaho. A community wake will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Coeur Center in Worley. Burial will follow at the DeSmet Mission Cemetery in DeSmet, Idaho.
David Matheson was born November 5, 1951 in Minalossa Valley near Plummer, Idaho to Donald and Pauline (Camille) Matheson. He attended schools in the Fife School District and later attended the University of Washington in Seattle where he graduated with a Masters Degree.
David married Jenny Williams on November 10, 1988 at Tacoma, Wash. The couple made their home north of Worley, Idaho for 30 years.
David was a Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council Member; and was instrumental in bringing the Coeur d’Alene Casino and Circling Raven Golf Course to the Coeur d’Alene Reservation. He was CEO for a number of years at the Coeur d’Alene Casino. He was also a Deputy Commissioner for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
He was a member of the Native American Church. Mr. Matheson enjoyed Pow Wows, Horse-riding, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Jenny at the family home; his children, Chiarpah Matheson, Casey Falciani, Quanah Matheson, Maria Falciani, and Roxanne Gallardo; his siblings, Marjorie Zarate, Donna Matheson, and Chuck Matheson; 26 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, Wash. is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.
