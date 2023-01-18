David J. Matheson

Funeral Services for David J. Matheson, age 71, were Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Coeur Center in Worley, Idaho. A community wake will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Coeur Center in Worley. Burial will follow at the DeSmet Mission Cemetery in DeSmet, Idaho.

David Matheson was born November 5, 1951 in Minalossa Valley near Plummer, Idaho to Donald and Pauline (Camille) Matheson. He attended schools in the Fife School District and later attended the University of Washington in Seattle where he graduated with a Masters Degree.