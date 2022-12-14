Carol Joyce Anderson

Carol Joyce Anderson (70), longtime St. Maries resident, passed away at the Schneidmiller Hospice House on December 4, 2022. She was born to William and Sarah (Higbee) Hietala on August 21, 1952 in Kellogg. Carol attended elementary school in Kellogg before her family relocated to Coeur d’ Alene. She graduated from Coeur d’ Alene High School with the class of 1970.

On May 28, 1970, Carol married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Bill Anderson in Coeur d’ Alene. They made their home in Coeur d’ Alene, Burley, and Emmett, Idaho. In 1977, Bill’s job took the family to St. Maries. Carol stayed at home with her children for a few years. She then received her certification as a Nursing Assistant. For several decades, she worked for Valley Vista Care Center.