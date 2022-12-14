Carol Joyce Anderson (70), longtime St. Maries resident, passed away at the Schneidmiller Hospice House on December 4, 2022. She was born to William and Sarah (Higbee) Hietala on August 21, 1952 in Kellogg. Carol attended elementary school in Kellogg before her family relocated to Coeur d’ Alene. She graduated from Coeur d’ Alene High School with the class of 1970.
On May 28, 1970, Carol married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Bill Anderson in Coeur d’ Alene. They made their home in Coeur d’ Alene, Burley, and Emmett, Idaho. In 1977, Bill’s job took the family to St. Maries. Carol stayed at home with her children for a few years. She then received her certification as a Nursing Assistant. For several decades, she worked for Valley Vista Care Center.
Carol enjoyed the outdoors, camping, playing softball, gardening, crafting, and working on the house which she and Bill designed and built. She also loved decorating for Christmas and spending time with her family. When her children and grandchildren played sports, you would definitely see her on the sidelines cheering them all on. She was her family’s biggest cheerleader.
Carol is survived by her children Patty and Dennis Ashley of Spokane, Wash., Sandy Smith of St. Maries, and Dale Smith of Boise, Josh and Liesa Anderson of St. Maries, and Nick Anderson of St. Maries; her mother Sarah Hietala of Coeur d’ Alene; sister Gayle (Gary) Schenkenberger of Coeur d’ Alene; sisters-in-law Diane Hietala of Kennewick, Wash., Kathy Hughes (Chris) of Old Town, Idaho, and Dawn Webster of Coeur d’ Alene; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Carol’s life will take place this winter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CurePSP at www.psp.org. Please view her online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.
