Jo Evelyn Smart (87), longtime Santa resident, passed away at her home on April 18, 2022. She was born to William and Ruth Allbee on March 3, 1935, in Cape Prince of Wales, Alaska. Jo’s parents were explorers and authors. While growing up, she went on various adventures, even hiking the Yukon before it was the Alcan Highway. At times, she went and stayed with grandparents or other relatives. Her family made a movie “Family Afoot in the Yukon” and her parents wrote the book “Alaska Challenge” based on all of their travels and explorations.
The family later settled down in Carmel, Calif. Jo graduated high school from there in 1953. Receiving several scholarships, she was able to attend Monterey Peninsula College to study art. Jo met the love of her life John Smart at Big Sir, Calif.; they married and started a family right way. They worked a ranch to support the family; later John was tragically killed in an accident in 1976, just after the couple shared 22 years of marriage together. Jo continued her education in art.
In 1979, Jo moved to Santa and permanently made her home on the bank of the St. Maries River. She immediately got involved in the local communities with her art, and was heavily involved in the St. Maries Art Gallery, St. Maries Art Council, and SMArt in the Park. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to yard sales, collecting antiques, and running her booth at Happy’s Place. Throughout the years she still continued and furthered her education in art. She was still painting up until her health issues became more serious just a few years ago.
Jo is survived by her children James Smart of Carmel, Calif.; Julie (Mark) Plaskett of King City, Calif.; Jeannie Marie, and Jon (Mary) Smart of Floresville, Texas; son in-law Todd Lingo of Elk, Wash.; brother Robert (Marty) Allbee of Olympia, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Lucy. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Milton Smart, daughter Joy Lingo, and brother William Allbee Jr.
At this time there are no services planned. You may visit Jo’s online tribute and sign her guestbook at hodgefuneralhome.com.
