Anna Katherine (Hoscheit) Reed

Anna Katherine (Hoscheit) Reed, 96, of Plummer, Idaho, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Ivy Court Skilled Nursing Facility in Coeur d’Alene.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Plummer on December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Peter Byrne officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Plummer. 