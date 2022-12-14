Anna Katherine (Hoscheit) Reed, 96, of Plummer, Idaho, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Ivy Court Skilled Nursing Facility in Coeur d’Alene.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Plummer on December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Peter Byrne officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Plummer.
Anna was born on May 11, 1926, in Worley at the family’s homestead, and she lived the majority of her life in Plummer, surrounded by family. She attended the Five Mile School in Spokane, Wash. Anna is the last of an entire generation, the Silent Generation. She was a skillful seamstress, avid gardener and created beautiful handmade quilts. She was involved in 4-H, member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help church, and an active participant of Plummer Senior Center exercise groups, until her health declined.
Anna is survived by her children: Frank Reed of Hayden, Idaho, John Reed (Sheri) of Plummer, Freda Reed of Boise, Debbie Amos (Pat) of Potlatch, Idaho and Peter Reed (Willow) of Rosalia, Wash. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a few great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Fred Reed, parents, Frank J and Nora Hoscheit, infant daughter Flora L and siblings, Frank L, Marie Brouse and Betty Biles. Please visit Anna’s online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.
