Roger Leroy Kibbee passed away the evening of Sept. 9, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.
Roger was born April 7, 1949 to Clemet and Eunice Kibbee and was raised in Tensed, Idaho. He attended schools in Tensed and Plummer, and he graduated from Plummer High School in 1969, then attended North Idaho Junior College in the Auto Body Repair Program. Roger worked as an auto body man in the Spokane area for 40+ years only to be stopped by arthritis issues. Roger never married, but some years back he had several close calls.
