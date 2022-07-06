April Diane Huffman (Albright) 75, of Fernwood, Idaho passed away July 1, 2022, at her family’s home in Kalama, Wash.
A celebration of April’s life will take place on July 22, at Rockaway Beach, Ore. Please contact family for details. April was born in Longview, Wash. to Robert Robinson Albright and Vivian Louise Albright (Haynie) on April 27, 1947. She was the fourth born of six children. She attended school in Kalama, Wash.
April married David Wayne Huffman on February 18, 1973, in Paul, Idaho. April and David moved to Fernwood, Idaho in early 70’s where they raised their family and set down roots.
April loved nothing more than spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren and loving on her great grandchildren every chance she could. April loved to read, watch hummingbirds, catch up with old friends and loved going to the beach every chance she could.
April was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Linda “Ninny” Albright.
April is survived by her brothers Don (Becky) Albright, Jere Albright, Duane (Barbara) Albright, Robert (Toni) Albright; her husband, David Huffman of Fernwood, Idaho; five daughters Debbie (Todd) Brusell of Libby, Montana, Deanna (Randy) McCall of Moscow, Idaho, Dana Hunter of Coulee City, Washington, Cheryl (Jesus) Martinez of Kalama, Washington and Becky (Pat) Griswold of Moscow, Idaho; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren (with 2 more on the way); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
