Linda K. Sherrod, 75, peacefully passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Linda was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church (Lewisburg), was a homemaker and worked for many years as a florist. She enjoyed being outdoors.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger Sherrod; daughters Johnna Joly-Justice (Terry) and Carmen Alvey (Tim); and grandchildren: Sarah, Ethan (Kayla), Grace, Leah, Lydia, and Chrissy. She was preceded in death by her parents: Owen and Katie Rust and her siblings: Douglas Rust, Edward Rust, Dwight Rust, Nancy Kisselbaugh, and Carolyn Bray.
Cremation was chosen, and a celebration of life will be scheduled in Lewisburg, Kentucky at a later date.
