Shirley Theresa (Fung) Ferris was born on April 21, 1936, in Kingston Jamaica, to George and Zilla Fung as the eldest of seven children. At the vibrant age of 27, Shirley serendipitously met the love of her life after she was rescued from a near drowning experience, whisked down the beach by a handsome Navy sailor temporarily anchored at Montego Bay.
Shirley was a published author starting at the age of 12 and held a prestigious writing career at Life Magazine. She wed in 1965, filling her passport as she followed her husband, John Ferris, across Europe during his service on the USS Sylvania.
In 1967, Shirley came to call home in St. Maries, running and operating a family-owned tax and forestry business for over five decades.
An avid knitter, baker and devoted Christian, Shirley is survived by her loving husband, two sons, their wives and seven grandchildren. Shirley Ferris was a petite firecracker that fought hard to the very end, passing on June 28, 2022, surrounded by her family in Kona, Hawaii.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Commented