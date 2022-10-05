Daniel H. Duross, age 89, passed away Sept. 9, 2022 at Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene from age related causes.

Dan was born October 4, 1932 at Dent, Idaho to Daniel F. and Hazel P. Duross. He attended grade schools in Dent, and graduated from Bovill High School. Dan married Dorothy Slinark on August 4, 1953 at Moscow, Idaho. The couple has made their home in Plummer for many years.