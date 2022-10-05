Daniel H. Duross, age 89, passed away Sept. 9, 2022 at Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene from age related causes.
Dan was born October 4, 1932 at Dent, Idaho to Daniel F. and Hazel P. Duross. He attended grade schools in Dent, and graduated from Bovill High School. Dan married Dorothy Slinark on August 4, 1953 at Moscow, Idaho. The couple has made their home in Plummer for many years.
Mr. Duross woked in Spokane at a Diesel Shop as a part salesman and mechanic for several years.
Dan enjoyed woodworking in his Plummer shop and had built many benches. He was a member of the Worley Community Church, and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy at the Plummer home; four children, Rodney Duross of Plummer, Randy Duross of Athol, Donna Mason of Post Falls, and Dale Duross of Peoria, Ariz; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Wash. is caring for the family.
