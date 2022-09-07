Nannette E. Moore

Nannette E. Moore (62), resident of St. Maries, passed away at her home on August 26, 2022. She was born to Wally and Donna Moore on February 16, 1960, in Avery, Idaho. Nannette grew up in Avery and attended school there. She graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1978.

Following high school, Nannette shared a life for 15 years with Rickie Collins. The couple had three children and enjoyed many years traveling. She moved to her childhood home in Avery for a few years before moving to St. Maries.