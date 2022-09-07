Nannette E. Moore (62), resident of St. Maries, passed away at her home on August 26, 2022. She was born to Wally and Donna Moore on February 16, 1960, in Avery, Idaho. Nannette grew up in Avery and attended school there. She graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1978.
Following high school, Nannette shared a life for 15 years with Rickie Collins. The couple had three children and enjoyed many years traveling. She moved to her childhood home in Avery for a few years before moving to St. Maries.
Nannette went to work at KLM Nursery in 2002 where she met her life companion Joe Lewis “Cousin Joe”. They owned and operated one of the first taxi services in St. Maries for 15 years. Nannette also worked at Bud’s Drive Inn and was a CNA at Valley Vista for a short time before working in home healthcare helping her sister.
Nannette loved swimming, camping, fishing, and taking drives. She also had a green thumb and loved her plants. Because of her faith, she lived life with very little care or worries and did this with a smile on her face every day. She found great joy in taking care of her grandchildren whom she loved very much. They would often grab a coffee and go for a ride up the Joe.
Nannette is survived by her children Skeeter Collins of Metamora, Ill., Katie “Cheyenne” Collins of Post Falls, Willie Collins of La Mesa, Texas; sisters Penny Carlson and Kathy Moore; brother Gary Moore; five grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her companion Joe Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.