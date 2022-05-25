Charles Raymond Martin, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at age 59 on May 13, 2022. Born February 22, 1963, he was raised by his mother, Judith Karpus. He was loved dearly by his brothers, Jim Martin and Anthony Ginolfi, as well as by his sister, Patty Martin-Pryor. While most knew him as Chuck, Charles was also lovingly called Charlie or even Chuckie.
Chuck was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1981, in native Providence, R.I. He went on to build a 30-year career as a tractor trailer operator. Twelve of those years were proudly spent as an independent trucker and an OOIDA member. Chuck traveled the country from coast-to-coast touring with acts such as WWE, David Copperfield, Weird Al, and Green Day, to name a few.
The stories he shared about his experiences on the road were captivating, and just shy of unbelievable. He had countless stories of incredible friends he had made on the road. Chuck was well known and highly respected by all who knew him.
While touring with The Goo Goo Dolls, Chuck had the unique pleasure of sharing his road life with the love of his life when he met his wife, Cindy Chevalier. The two worked and traveled the country together, before settling down on their ranch in beautiful Worley. Chuck loved the open air, breathtaking landscapes, and helping Cindy in the garden.
Charles was a devoted husband and a proud father. He was a son, a brother, and an uncle with nothing but love and laughter in his life. He touched the hearts of many and was always a source of encouragement. His kind eyes and warm smile will continue to bring comfort to all of us. He was a friend to all and is a light that will never fade.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Cindy of 25 years; his mother, Judy; his brothers, Jim and Anthony; his sister, Patty; his three wonderful children: Lewis, Stephanie, and Holly; and his niece, Elizabeth.
A celebration in honor of Charles’ life will be held at his Idaho home on July 3, 2022, followed by another celebration in his home state of Rhode Island on August 20, 2022.
Please visit www.yatesfuneralhomes.com for more details.
