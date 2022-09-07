Eric Eugene Hedlund

Eric Eugene Hedlund (80), longtime St. Maries resident, passed away at his home on August 28, 2022. He was born to Emery and Vera (Moody) Hedlund on September 29, 1941, in St. Maries. Gene attended school in St. Maries and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1959.

Following high school, Gene attended the University of Idaho for a few years. When his father’s physical health declined, he returned to St. Maries to take care of him and run the family store. Gene then served in the U.S. Army; he was a Green Beret and Special Forces, serving three tours in Vietnam. Gene met and married Sarah Raw and the couple had two children. After his honorable discharged, the family moved to California where Gene built freeways. His marriage to Sarah ended in divorce, so he returned to St. Maries to work at Economy Hardware and raise his boys. Gene was incredibly involved in his children’s lives as they grew up. In their younger years he was involved in most sports they were part of. Later, the family started skiing spending most week weekends at Schweitzer and they all enjoyed their trips very much.