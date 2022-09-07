Matilda Inez Vinson (87), resident of Puyallup, Wash. and former St. Maries resident, passed away on September 1, 2022. She was born to Edward and Marie (Whatkin) Herbinaux on June 21, 1935 in DeSmet.
On September 14, 1952 Matilda married Ernie Matt at the Sacred Heart Mission in DeSmet. She was a homemaker all of her life. Matilda lived in Worley, Omak, Wash., and Kellogg before moving to St. Maries in 1960. In 1973 Ernie died. She then married Warren Vinson on June 4, 1980. He died in 2000.
Matilda was an avid reader, and she enjoyed playing cards and BINGO.
Matilda is survived by one son, one brother, one sister, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands, three sons, two brothers, and two sisters.
Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Rose Creek Longhouse in Worley. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. also at the Rose Creek Longhouse. Interment will follow services at St. Michael Cemetery in Worley with a gathering of family and friends to share a meal back at the longhouse. Please visit Matilda’s online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.
