Matilda Inez Vinson

Matilda Inez Vinson (87), resident of Puyallup, Wash. and former St. Maries resident, passed away on September 1, 2022. She was born to Edward and Marie (Whatkin) Herbinaux on June 21, 1935 in DeSmet.

On September 14, 1952 Matilda married Ernie Matt at the Sacred Heart Mission in DeSmet. She was a homemaker all of her life. Matilda lived in Worley, Omak, Wash., and Kellogg before moving to St. Maries in 1960. In 1973 Ernie died. She then married Warren Vinson on June 4, 1980. He died in 2000.