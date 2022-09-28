William "Steve" Ettinger

William “Steve” Ettinger (90), resident of St. Maries, passed away at his home on September 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born the fifth of nine children to Allan and Mary Ann (Rigsby) Ettinger on August 5, 1932, in Taylorville, Ill. When Steve was two years old, his family moved to Oregon spending time in Myrtle Creek, Harbor, and settling in Brookings when he was seven. It was there when the teacher asked what his name was, he said “Steve” because of his three older sisters always singing, “I will bake you a cherry pie Billy boy”.

Steve’s dad and mom taught he and his siblings good work ethic. His first paying job was weeding lily bulbs when he was seven years old. He worked so well that the owner of the lily field paid him “just as much as the big folks. He also learned to milk cows, chop wood, and other farm work. While in high school in the summers, he went to work at the Lone Ranch on the Oregon Coast. He then went to Brookings to work at the local mill. In 1950 Steve graduated from high school.