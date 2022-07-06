How dumb is this?
With apologies to the Biden apologists we just can’t ignore that press conference at Dulles Airport last month. Biden supporters – and yes that’s hard to explain right there – would say we harp too much about these things.
But it is so rare to see this degree of stupid we just can’t ignore it.
It seems the Biden Administration is so desperate for a win that it actually orchestrated a photo op to celebrate the beginning of the end of the starving-baby era in the United States.
Oh sure, we took some liberties with our description of what happened at the airport press conference late last month, but it does paint a proper picture.
But here’s the kicker: The victory lap because your baby will not go hungry was not the dumbest thing the Biden Administration managed that week.
The dumbest thing the Biden brain trust accomplished that week has to do with enforcing vaccine mandates.
The Biden Administration has decreed that every worker with any connection to federal dollars is required to get the Covid vaccine. If workers refused – and thousands did – the employer was forced to fire the worker.
We’re not here to rehash the vaccine arguments. Suffice it to say that a lot of people refused to take the vaccine for a variety of reasons.
People who were fired include doctors, nurses, airline pilots, baggage handlers, military personnel, teachers, truckers, ferry workers, cops – it’s a long, long list.
But there is one group of employees NOT included in that list: The people the government hired to enforce the vaccine mandate.
Why not?
Well, because they are exempt from the vaccine mandate.
CMS – think Medicare and Medicaid – issued a memo June 16 to all State Survey Agency Directors rescinding an earlier memo mandating the vaccine for surveyors.
You read that right.
The same agency that forced hospitals and nursing homes to fire doctors and nurses who refused the vaccine – decided that the people who carry clipboards not stethoscopes and make sure those doctors and nurses were fired – DO NOT have to take the vaccine.
Rest assured the country is in the best of hands.
And speaking of hands, there was plenty of applause for Kamala Harris when she starred at the press conference June 17 at Dulles Airport in Washington, D. C.
Ms. Harris went to the airport to welcome a United Airlines flight from Europe. Now there are some 220 flights daily at that airport, and given how busy Ms. Harris is fixing things on the border, it’s obvious this had to be a very special flight indeed.
Sure, the flight was somewhat special because it had not been cancelled. It was staffed by pilots who had not been fired for refusing the vaccine.
But what made it extra special – to the Biden Administration at least – was it brought baby formula to the United States.
You may be old enough to remember when the United States made its own baby formula. Of course, that was before Joe Biden started running things.
You will remember that the people Joe Biden put in charge of the FDA closed a baby-formula factory. The factory, which produced some 40 percent of the entire supply for the U.S., remained closed for months while bureaucrats did what bureaucrats do.
Only slower.
Eventually even Joe Biden caught on and quickly started begging other countries for baby formula. It’s not clear if he groveled for baby formula at the same time he pleaded for oil, another product we used to make in this country.
No matter. His pleas to the world to help feed American babies worked.
And for this he is very proud.
That’s why he sent Kamala Harris to blather on about how wonderful it is that American babies will once again have full stomachs.
Call us crazy, but bringing attention to your mistakes does not seem wise. But there she was, stumbling through another speech in front of dozens of reporters boasting that babies will no longer go hungry under the Biden Administration.
For these people, that counts as a victory.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.