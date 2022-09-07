It ain’t cheap saving a planet.
So it makes perfect sense that liberals insist on using your money to do it.
Last week you many have noticed the latest “scientific” prediction about your pending death. It seems – if you don’t change your ways – you’re gonna’ drown.
Judging by the headlines, it’s even worse than that. Of course, you may ask: Other than that whiny woman who married that prince, what exactly is worse than drowning?
Well, it’s not just about you. Spotted Owls, all sorts of rare but very precious plants, wolves, sagebrush and grizzly bear habitat are also endangered.
And let’s not forget the polar bears.
Never mind that their population is robust and growing, the deep-thinkers leading the climate-global-change-warming movement want you to know they are at risk. Terrible, terrible risk.
Besides, they make such great photos for magazine covers.
But let’s get back to the deluge of reports about the latest climate study. The headlines varied but the message was the same: “Greenland is Melting and We’re All Going to Drown.”
The unwritten message is it’s your fault.
That’s true as long as you insist on living in a warm home with food, including even enough for your children. And as long as you think you must have transportation and recreation – perhaps even a vacation like celebrities (except not as often and not on private jets) – then we’re all doomed.
What’s more, according to this latest bunch of scientists, there is no time to lose.
We must act NOW to save the world. According to their research, time is wasting, if we don’t act now, like really, really fast... even yesterday... we only have... wait for it... it’s way down there in the fine print... 2,500 years.
Now let’s just ignore that these predictions are never right. And never mind that a lot of us are old enough to remember that some of these same scientists once howled about freezing to death.
Stay focused. It’s like Lucy holding the football for Charlie Brown – this time it’s going to happen.
Now, nobody read that tidbit about “2,500 years.” That’s because media-types hid it well – or didn’t read it themselves.
Granted, while these scientists favor their guess of 2,500 years, they did claim that “transient models indicate that the magnitude of response to present day committed ice loss could occur within approximately 200 years.”
Hey, just ignore that tiny gap of 2,300 years – this is science! Your job is to be fearful in that, give or take 2,500 years, we are all dead men walking.
Did we mention that not one of these major climate-doom predictions, not one, has ever been right?
The Thinking Class in Colorado isn’t taking chances. They’re doing their part to save the planet with – you guessed it – other peoples’ money. The state pushed a plan for the Aurora school district to use a federal grant (that’s money borrowed from your great grandchildren) to buy seven electric school buses. They claim this is very wise because save-the-planet. Or something.
Never mind the numbers don’t add up.
And we’re not talking about the massive mining operations, all powered by fossil fuels, to make the batteries for an electric bus. And never mind that some of this mining is done in horrid conditions by young children with no safety measures – for the land or the children.
Even if you ignore all that, the numbers still don’t tally.
Sure, an electric bus is cheaper to run, but the additional $260,000 the Aurora school district will pay for EACH bus makes this a no-brainer.
That is, you can’t have a brain and think this makes sense.
While liberals pushing this nonsense may receive an immediate feel-good rush – spending on “green” schemes is dopamine for this crowd – it will take 20 years before the electric buses provide a payback.
Twenty years – which coincidentally is about the same time the batteries on the buses will wear out. So right about the time the Green Thinkers pushing this scheme claim taxpayers will come out ahead – the buses are ready for the recycle bin.
But there is no need to pick on a school district in Colorado. These nonsensical save-the-earth boondoggles are sprouting everywhere, with increasing frequency, especially under this regime.
And they will continue as long as there is other peoples’ money to spend.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
