As it turns out, black lives do matter – it’s just they matter more in some places than other places. Two young black celebrities learned that first-hand last week.
The first case is a sad story. And yes, it is true the story would not be a story at all if the woman were smarter. But that doesn’t change how sad it is for her and her family. We’re hoping her case is resolved quickly and she is released from jail soon.
In the second instance – about a seriously dumb person – we’re wondering why the opposite is not true. That is, why isn’t this guy’s sorry arse back in jail already?
But let’s start with Brittney Griner who is a famous basketball player in the Women’s National Basketball Association. Well, that is to say she is as famous as any player can be in a league nobody watches. But even without people watching, Ms. Griner has enjoyed a successful career in the WNBA.
She is the only player to have scored 2,000 points and blocked 500 shots in the history of the league. She has also won two Olympic gold medals representing the United States, a country she doesn’t seem to like much (more on that later) and is a seven-time All Star in the WNBA.
But despite all her success, it is because nobody watches the WNBA in the United States that Ms. Griner found herself at a Russian airport in February.
For whatever reason, women’s basketball is popular in Russia. So it is common for the best players in the WNBA to travel there to earn extra money playing basketball.
And that’s what Ms. Griner was doing when she was arrested by custom agents in Russia for having vape cartridges filled with hashish oil.
While hashish oil may not be a big deal in the United States, it is in Russia. In fact, Russia takes a hard line on marijuana and anything related to it. There are stories of other travelers who have spent many months in Russian prisons for marijuana-related offenses.
And that is why it was so dumb of Ms. Griner, who has travelled extensively in Russia, to pack those cartridges. She knew better.
Last week Ms. Griner was told she would remain in jail at least through May 19. So, barring a miracle, she will spend at least four months in a Russian jail before she even goes to trial.
Of course “going to trial” in Russia is not such a good thing.
That is, unlike this country, nobody is considered “innocent until proven guilty.” The opposite is true. Prosecutors don’t lose there. What’s more, Ms. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison – a Russian prison – for her crime.
The only way she may avoid such misery is if diplomats can negotiate her release. Which, speaking of dumb, the Ukraine war – something she knew about before she packed her hashish oil – makes diplomacy with Russia really hard right now.
Time will tell.
And speaking of time, Jussie Smollett isn’t doing his. A judge released him from jail pending his appeal.
You will remember Young Jussie as the idiot actor who staged his own attack in the name of racism to get more money. Or something.
Of course nobody has ever accused Young Jussie of being a deep-thinker. It turns out fake racism is a fairly common theme these days.
That is, in addition to Young Jussie and his sub-par acting job there are dozens of examples of race-crime hoaxes. Do a quick search and you’ll find hundreds of examples of fake-hate crimes – ranging from fake attacks to fake graffiti to fake nooses to fake vandalism – all in the name of racism.
It seems the demand for racism in this country far exceeds supply.
An offshoot of the fake-racism industry was concocted by Black Lives Matter about police violence against blacks. Despite what the race-hustlers claim, even a cursory review of the data shows there is no evidence of widespread police racism.
But don’t tell that to Ms. Brittney or Young Jussie. Both of them are vocal supporters of the wealthy grifters running Black Lives Matter.
In fact, the privileged Ms. Brittney was so traumatized by all the racism she suffered in this country that she hid in the locker room while the national anthem was played in empty arenas before WNBA games.
But how fast things change.
Today Ms. Brittney sits in a Russian jail awaiting a sham trial – clinging to the hope that the country she dislikes immensely can secure her freedom.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.