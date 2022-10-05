Apologies in advance, the start of this column is a botched-up mess and that shouldn’t happen.
That is, we should always start a column with a snappy lede that serves to pique the interest of the reader. That’s how we try to trick people into reading this gibberish. But we can’t do that this week.
The topic is too convoluted to make things brief. So – take a breath – here’s the lede:
We have the answer for women swimmers who compete on a college swim team AND who would rather not be naked in the shower with naked men AND who do not want to be ostracized by their liberal friends: Convert to Islam.
Seriously. This is the LEGAL way women swimmers can ensure they won’t be forced to be ogled by a man in the locker room.
To say it another way: Convicts have more protection in the United States than women swimmers – but more on that later.
So this is new news about old news and is yet another example of the lunacy the Left continues to force on the rest of us.
You will remember the story about the man swimmer who resurrected his career by saying he is now a woman swimmer. Like so many things ridiculous, this happened at a university.
It goes without saying that the University of Pennsylvania, being populated by university-types, thought it made perfect sense to have a man who promises he was really a woman on the women’s swim team.
We all know what happened.
A seriously average male swimmer became a superstar when he became a woman swimmer. Not surprisingly most of the media, a majority of Democrats and every liberal considered this perfectly normal.
Initially the women on the team kept quiet. But eventually they started talking. They were angry that after they trained their entire lives to be successful they were cheated by a man.
As absurd as all this is, it’s worse than that.
Weeks after the story broke we learned that the guy swimmer who said he was a girl still had his guy parts. We know that because he walked about the locker room naked.
And yes, that would be the same locker room where some 35 real women swimmers – you know, the people on the team sans penises – got undressed.
But it’s worse than that.
Not only does this guy still have his guy parts, according to witnesses those parts still work.
“It’s definitely awkward because Lia still has male body parts and is still attracted to women,” one swimmer said.
Now you would think the university brimming with well-paid administrators would do something to protect women from what is – literally – a naked case of sexual harassment.
But not so much.
The University of Pennsylvania (Tuition: $60,042) told the women to shut up. In fact, the swimmers said they were afraid to speak out because they did not want to be labeled “transphobic.”
And you’re right. That makes no sense. But liberals fear being labelled transphobic even more than they fear voter ID.
A prison inmate in Wisconsin did not worry about labels and refused to stay quiet. He made a huge fuss over being forced to undress in front of a woman.
Here’s the story: So there is a woman guard at the prison where the inmate is incarcerated. Like the swimmer – except in reverse – the woman guard made a change. She declared she had become a man.
That’s when the problem started.
In her new role as a man, the woman could now supervise strip searches of male inmates. One inmate objected. He is a Muslim and said being strip searched by woman violated Sharia law.
This seems really simple: Stop having the woman guard strip search the Muslim inmate and move on. Problem solved. But common-sense and liberals rarely share the same space and things went from bad to worse.
The first judge, appointed by Barack Obama, declared the inmate’s religious beliefs do not outstrip the female guard’s right to identify as a man – so the strip searches continued.
It’s not clear what law exactly says all that, but the judge will never be accused of being “transphobic” – and as we said – that really matters to those people.
But it didn’t matter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th District.
That court ruled the prison was violating the inmate’s religious rights and ordered the woman guard to stop strip searching male inmates.
So the question begs: If a court rules that biological sex trumps “gender identity” for a Muslim criminal – wouldn’t the same be true for college swimmers?
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
