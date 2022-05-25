There were reports last week that a gas station in Washington State had adjusted its pumps to accommodate 4-digit gasoline prices.
It seems that $9.99 per gallon is not enough in Joe Biden’s America.
But the reports were exaggerated.
The station did make the change – just not for the gasoline most people buy.
It seems the place sells 100-octane fuel for racing, which typically carries a price north of $8 per gallon. The owner anticipates the race-fuel price will soon surpass $10, so he was simply being pro-active.
But the fact that a story about $10 gas was plausible is not a good look for the Biden Administration.
Then, as is his habit, Joe Biden made a bad story even worse.
At the same time the $10-gas story broke, the Biden Administration cancelled sales for oil and gas leases in Alaska. This all make some sense given Joe Biden is a Democrat and climate-warming-change-global is the altar at which Democrats now worship.
You will remember it was only last year that Joe Biden placed a moratorium on all federal oil and gas leases. The leases cancelled last week had been exempt from that order – so Joe Biden fixed that. For the first time ever, gas prices surpassed $4 per gallon in every state last week.
Then – hey, like we say, he is really good at this – Joe Biden made it even worse.
The rigmarole over $10 gas and the latest effort to destroy the U.S. energy industry happened last week. But just to make sure we all got the message, Joe Biden doubled down to start THIS week.
Early Monday our President took time to explain that high gas prices are not such a bad thing.
In fact, with a little divine intervention, they could be very good.
Given his penchant for public speaking, we’ll let Joe Biden explain that himself. Here’s what he said:
“When it comes to the gas prices, we are going thru an incredible transition that is taking place and god-willing, when this is over we will be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.”
So, according to Joe Biden – at least the Joe Biden THIS week – the massive spike in gas prices is all part of his plan.
This is a bit confusing for some of us because it was only last week that Joe Biden told us it was those icky oil companies that were cheating America with their high gas prices.
Of course that was confusing as well because it was only the week before that when Joe Biden told us Putin is who made gasoline so expensive.
But – at the risk of repeating ourselves – that was confusing.
It wasn’t long before the “Putin is to blame” rendition that all the smart people told us the higher prices were simply “transitory” following the pandemic government shutdowns.
This week we learned none of that was true when Joe Biden himself explained that high gasoline prices are merely an “incredible” transition to a much better place.
A much better place that includes massive forests comprised of windmills complemented by millions of acres of solar panels backed by mountains of batteries – all built for us in China.
But before any of that can be possible gasoline, diesel and natural gas have to be much, much more costly.
That is, even with slave labor, China cannot make windmills, batteries and solar panels cheaply enough to compete with energy produced in the United States by thousands of very well-paid Americans.
But let’s give credit where credit is due.
A massive spike in energy costs is the one thing Joe Biden has accomplished.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
