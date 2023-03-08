It may not be as noteworthy as the question pertaining to the egg and the chicken, as to which arrived first, but it was as perplexing.
If faced with the same dilemma, which stays behind – the cousin or the package?
That question along with others surfaced during the seven-hour drive from the state basketball tournaments. A compassionate editor would have given a pass on a column this week. It’s not, after all, as if readers would complain.
But that didn’t happen so here are some quick thoughts that do fill space even if critics question whether they add any value to blank newsprint.
First, it has to be said that Benewah County basketball teams once again did well against the rest of the state.
Lakeside claimed what is the most impressive win of all six tournaments, regardless of classification, beating a team from Lapwai – a team from Lapwai that had not lost in 62 games and was the heavy favorite to win another state title.
The overtime win against the team to which they had previously lost, is a credit to Coach James Twoteeth and his staff. His players can always take pride in claiming what is likely the biggest win in state tournament basketball in several years.
Even better, the win came in the title game. You could not write a better script for Lakeside than that.
St. Maries also enjoyed a very nice run.
Coach Bryan Chase’s team returned from its ninth-consecutive state tournament with the third-place trophy. The win is even better because it came against league-rival Kellogg.
The Jacks have made a habit of claiming state hardware under Coach Chase’s tutelage. It seems a safe bet that his record over the past ten years is as good as any.
But state basketball tournaments are not all fun and games.
Eventually they end. When they do the car must be packed – packed with the innumerable packages produced by interminable trips to the mall.
General Motors claims the 2019 GMC Acadia boasts some 41.7 cubic feet of cargo space. We didn’t measure, but OK. But those 41.7 cubic feet of cargo space are only available if your cousin stays home.
She didn’t.
Subtracting the seat the young cousin would occupy means the 2019 Acadia has less than 20 cubic feet of cargo space. What’s more, the young cousin also spent time at the mall.
Again we did not measure, but the packages that had accumulated like the national debt – at only a slightly lesser cost – required some 45 cubic feet of cargo space.
The math did not work: We either had too many packages or too many cousins.
Why not, one suggested, leave the young cousin behind? She’s cute, she explained, and fairly friendly. Given that she should eventually be able to find transportation.
While not on par with what Coach Twoteeth and Coach Chase accomplished, the car was eventually made ready. We’re pleased to report the packages and the cousins all made it home safely.
We’re not pleased, however, that we did not learn about that Nike store in Portland. We could have saved plenty of money because it turns out that everything is free at that store.
Or was until they closed it.
So Nike – like most large corporations – is a dutiful left-wing operation. They largely support, with direct donations and advertising, whatever the LeftSet deems popular at the moment.
That’s why it is especially delicious that Nike whined to the Portland mayor about the lack of police protection for their MLK Community Store.
Lack of cops! This is just months after thugs rioted, burned, looted throughout Portland because there were too many cops – and all the while Nike said nothing.
Nike executives were so concerned about the lack of law enforcement in the face of rampant thievery they closed the store. Closed it. Kaput. Shut it down. They had to because – without police protection – they were helpless to stop their “customers” from stealing their merchandise.
So last month they wrote a letter begging the mayor to hire more cops to protect their property.
Even the most ardent fan of Nike products – something you really should reconsider given their record of labor abuse and affection for China – has to savor the irony of one of the Wokest companies anywhere cheering for cops.
It would be nice if, like fans of Lakeside and St. Maries, Nike would finally pick a team in the culture war. Especially if that team includes law enforcement.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.