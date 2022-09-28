At these prices you would think they would learn something.
It costs about $58,000 a year to attend Duke University. Toss in another $12,000 for room, board, books and expenses and the total cost to attend Duke for one year exceeds $70,000.
Of course, not every student pays that much.
Knowing first-hand how important it can be to pocket cash from outside sources, whether it be China, Russia or Ukraine, Joe Biden decreed that college students should also get paid by other people.
Those other people would be you.
So while it’s true that four years at Duke will cost some $300,000, not every kid will pay that much – because you’re going to help. And yes, it is also true that Joe Biden dictated that the rest of us contribute “only” $10,000 per student, but that could change.
For whatever reason Democrats really like the idea of having working families subsidize college kids who spend too much in college. Too much? If a college kid can’t afford to repay money he borrowed it seems obvious to everyone – everyone who isn’t a Democrat that is – that he spent too much.
But we’re off track. The point is it’s really costly to attend Duke. So, given the cost, it must be a pretty good school – right?
Maybe. But they sure are a bunch of slow learners.
We’ve all read about the black Duke volleyball player who claims she was heckled by students at a recent match between Duke and BYU. Now, there’s a good chance she was heckled. That’s what college kids do at games.
A lot. And they do it loudly.
But what made this especially newsworthy is the black player claimed the BYU students used the N-word. And she says they used it a lot. Like really a lot.
When those accusations became public, reasonable people had doubts. The N-word shouted repeatedly at a game in front of hundreds of fans? Nah – that just does not pass the sniff test.
Media types, few whom are capable of reason, immediately took the bait. For a few days the “BYU volleyball N-word” story was all the rage. In addition to “regular” news reporting, the BYU story was the topic of sports talk shows everywhere, complete with waving arms and raised voices.
As with all media-generated myths, it took a few days for the truth to catch up.
What the volleyball player forgot is that every college kid has a cell phone and most every event is recorded many times over. What’s more, there were security cameras and broadcast cameras at the match as well. After exhaustive review, BYU officials said the whole N-word thing never happened.
Of course it took a couple weeks to complete the review and by the time most of the media had moved on.
But what is it with Duke and their affection for make-believe racists?
It wasn’t that long ago that the university paid more than $100 million to settle claims against members of its lacrosse team who – like BYU fans – were said to be racists.
But the thirst and search for racism is not limited to Duke University.
In recent years Leftists repeatedly preach to their patrons, and accuse the rest of us, about our racism. They claim there are White Nationalist, white supremacists and other really bad white people everywhere.
Just last week we learned that the FBI pressured agents to find more white supremacists. One agent said the FBI, which once claimed to be a law enforcement agency, has “more people assigned to investigate white supremacists than we can actually find.”
Those comments come on the heels of recent policy by the poorly-named Justice Department to target parents who complain at school board meetings because, well, those parents are racists.
Despite their best efforts, the crackerjacks at the Justice Department have yet to uncover the purported hive of racist parents who talk too much at public meetings.
And it won’t end. Many good liberals, along with their media cheer squad, believe perpetuating the myth that racism permeates the country helps their side win.
The fiction assembled following the Duke-BYU volleyball match is just the latest example that Liberals’ insatiable demand for racism in this country.
Demand that far exceeds supply.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.