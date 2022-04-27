We know who drew the short straw at the White House last week. It was the person who had to write Joe Biden’s Economic Report to the Nation.
Talk about dirty jobs.
Imagine trying to create a flattering description of Joe Biden’s economy. But there was no avoiding it. The President files this report every year. That doesn’t mean he reads it, of course, which is not a jab at Joe Biden or his ability to speak – much less read.
At 432 pages, nobody reads this report.
But according to the government, this report that nobody reads is important because it is an overview “of the nation’s economic progress.”
So yeah, our question too: Why did it take 432 pages to describe Joe Biden’s economy? Three words would suffice: a miserable disaster.
But as it turns out the person who wrote this thing is an up-and-comer in the Democrat Party.
The report – the one about the economy – includes the word “gender” 127 times. But the author was only warming-up. The word “inequality” was used 147 times.
Is that a lot?
Well, when compared to the word “inflation” – yes it is. The word “inflation” was used 87 times in this 432-page report about the economy.
Admittedly, we’re just like Joe Biden. We didn’t read the report either. So is it fair to pluck these words out of context to jab at the disastrous Biden economy?
When inflation is ravaging your family budget – and only getting worse – you bet it is.
Besides, it is not news that gender is the altar at which Democrats now worship. The fact that the central tenant of their new-found faith gets significant attention in a report about the economy, confirms that.
But the modern liberal-set is not mono-theistic. They also worship global warming. Last week marked yet another Earth Day and there was news on that front as well.
We all remember John Kerry. He is the former U.S. Senator and almost-president. Today John Kerry is Joe Biden’s Climate Czar.
That means that John Kerry – who owns a jet, two yachts, several homes and multiple cars – flies around the world at your expense to lecture about your carbon emissions.
Well, Joe Biden stole a page out of John Kerry’s playbook last week. He jumped on a jet and flew to Seattle for an extra lecture about your carbon footprint.
Now, if you’re thinking it doesn’t make sense to fly across the country to lecture about emissions, you might be on to something.
But it’s worse than that. The President does not fly alone. So it wasn’t as if this was limited to a single, massive, four-engine, Boeing 747 spewing emissions across the U.S. and back, there was a small air force flaying alongside that 747.
All so Joe Biden could yak about climate.
(We’re off track a bit here, but you gotta’ love Democrat-run cities.
As part of Joe Biden’s visit, the city of Seattle cleared two large homeless camps in the vicinity of where Joe Biden made his unremarkable remarks.
City officials said they did that due to concerns about safety.
That’s weird since Seattle residents have walked by those camps every day and nobody ever cared about their safety. No word on how quickly concerns about safety disappear and the camps return.)
But given that Joe Biden thought Earth Day was such a big deal, we thought it timely to include a few predictions made by “experts” 52 years ago to launch the first Earth Day.
• Harvard biologist George Wald said civilization would end in 15 to 30 years.
• Paul Ehrlich, famous with the global-warming set today, said population will outstrip food supply and 200 million people will starve every year starting in 1980.
• England will not exist in 2000 – flooded by rising oceans.
• The northern ice cap will disappear by 2013.
• By 1985, city dwellers will need to wear gas masks.
• No crude oil will be left by 2000.
• 75 to 80% of all species will be extinct by 2000.
That is an abbreviated list of dire predictions. Here’s a short list of what actually happened since the first Earth Day: air pollution is down 78%; deserts are shrinking; the number of wildfires is declining; extreme weather-related deaths are down 98% since 1920; polar bear population has doubled; food production is expanding etc. etc. etc.
The good news for the Biden team is that an economic report yakking about gender is genius by comparison to Earth Day predictions.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.