There was lots of recent news but the biggest question coming out of the week is which trade was worse: Herschel Walker or Brittney Griner?

You will remember the Minnesota Vikings sent a load of players and a passel of draft picks to the Dallas Cowboys for Walker, who at the time was the NFL’s best running back. Walker played fewer than three seasons for the Vikings before moving on. Meanwhile Dallas used the trade to build a dynasty and won three Super Bowls.

