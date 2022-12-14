There was lots of recent news but the biggest question coming out of the week is which trade was worse: Herschel Walker or Brittney Griner?
You will remember the Minnesota Vikings sent a load of players and a passel of draft picks to the Dallas Cowboys for Walker, who at the time was the NFL’s best running back. Walker played fewer than three seasons for the Vikings before moving on. Meanwhile Dallas used the trade to build a dynasty and won three Super Bowls.
The deal turned out so bad for the Vikings – and so good for Dallas – that most NFL fans agree the Walker trade is the worst in the history of the league.
But it was still better than the Griner deal.
The nicest thing that can be said about the Griner swap is that for the first time in history people were talking about a WNBA player being traded.
A snarky gag, perhaps, but true. Nobody pays attention to professional women’s basketball. Nobody goes to the games and nobody heard of Griner before all this.
(Column timeout: If ever there were a lesson about the failings of Communism this is it.
Griner was en route to play basketball in Russia when she was arrested. While she may not understand what to pack when visiting a dictatorship, Griner is smart enough to know WNBA players make big money playing basketball in Russia.
(It seems unimaginable, but things are so bleak in Russia that people there actually pay good money – well, rubles at least – to watch professional women’s basketball.)
But people aren’t fussed about the Griner trade because she plays a sport nobody watches. People are angry because of her comments about our country. They don’t like that a veteran remains in a Russia prison while a whiny, overpaid woman – whose only reason for success seems to be her immense height – is free.
But it’s even worse than that.
The guy we gave up in exchange for the tall lady who hates America is a notorious arms dealer who has a long history of helping some of the world’s most awful people murder innocents in large numbers.
One thing about which everyone should agree: Joe Biden is not qualified to ever, ever again preach to the rest of us about gun control.
The other news last week was the news about our government censoring the news.
More than a year ago the New York Post – the same people who broke the Hunter Biden laptop story – reported government agencies met regularly with social media companies to censor the news. The story was so outrageous that the rest of the media ignored it.
Well, like the laptop story, it turns out it is true.
Media outlets, including the major social media companies, were taking orders from the federal government on which stories they were allowed to publish prior to the 2020 election.
As the saying goes, we need new conspiracy theories because all the old ones have come true.
But Joe Biden’s acumen is not limited to foreign affairs. He also has a keen eye on domestic politics as evidenced by the crackerjacks he appoints to leadership positions.
And speaking of positions, Sam Brinton knows them all.
A little background here: Sam Brinton is the deputy assistant energy secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy. Brinton got the job because he is a talented nuclear engineer.
Either that or Joe Biden hired him because he wears dresses and bright red lipstick.
But in addition to hiring a person who checks on the boxes for the Woke Wonders in the Biden Administration, Brinton teaches classes at sex conferences.
Seriously. The guy Joe Biden chose to keep radioactive waste secure teaches men to wear leashes and how to act like a dog. While they are naked. He also lectures about spanking and other strange things that cannot be printed here.
While some may question if there isn’t a better choice for a high-level government job, people in the Biden Administration recognize Brinton’s extra-curricular talents as a bonus.
Seriously. That’s how bad things really are.
But there is hope. We learned last week that Brinton steals women’s luggage – presumably because they’re packed with women’s underwear. Even for the Big Thinkers in the Biden Administration this was too much.
He is now on leave from his job.
Brinton could end up in jail for his thievery. It’s just too bad for us that nobody would be crazy enough to swap for him.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.