This week brings great news for critics of this column: It had to be shorter.
Before you succumb to giddiness however, our reluctance is not because we suddenly realize the prattle here is overdone. The reason to cut things short is because the words aren’t fit to print.
They are too obscene to be published in this newspaper.
The thought was to write a piece about the books being banned from school libraries. We got the idea from Maia Kobabe.
The name probably won’t register but Kobabe is the author of “Gender Queer.” The book is described as a graphic memoir about Kobabe’s “journey toward understanding her gender identity,” according to one glowing review.
Kobabe is a woman who says she is non-binary and asexual and she wrote a book about that “journey.” A graphic book. Like, really darn graphic. Not only are the graphics graphic, but the writing is also quite graphic.
Much too graphic to re-print here.
And that makes for a lot of angry parents.
For whatever reason this graphic book with cartoon graphics depicting sex acts surfaced in school libraries. A lot of school libraries. Some of those libraries were in elementary schools.
And that’s why parents are mad. They question why, given the millions of choices, THIS book was deemed a must-have by dozens of school librarians.
It’s a fair question. Why THIS book? It's almost as if there is a coordinated effort to ensure as many school libraries as possible have a book nobody ever heard of before.
That sounds crazy. Certainly good liberals think so. They claim this is all about censorship brought by evil right-wing parents.
But when one patron tried to read the book aloud at a school board meeting, he was threatened with arrest. When he tried to continue to read, police removed him from the meeting by order of the school board.
Yes, you read that right.
The school board quickly decided the book was too obscene to be read in their august presence but agreed it was just right for the school library.
The good news is that in most cases parents – the people who pay for the schools – were successful in getting the book removed. This sparked the expected backlash from the usual suspects.
The New York Times, the Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, CNN, NPR all carried long glowing articles about the wonderful author and her courageous battle against censorship.
It all makes sense, of course. Everyone agrees how dedicated corporate media is to freedom of speech and how deeply reporters everywhere agree that news must be published, no matter who may be hurt.
And who are we to argue? With the exception of a particular laptop, some vaccines, odd ballot counts, the value of masks and a few other topics of the taboo, everyone knows corporate media are all about seeking truth and justice.
Contrast that with Kirk Cameron.
You may know Cameron as an actor. But like Kobabe, he wrote a book – but with one big difference.
Instead of writing about his “journey” to be queer, Cameron wrote a Christian book. Or, as the publisher describes the book “a fun story with brilliant art that teaches Biblical truths.”
You probably DID NOT read about a library in Indianapolis that refused to allow Cameron to read the book in their building. The library claimed his book “did not align with their values.”
Seriously. Those courageous defenders of free speech actually said that.
And yes, you may have guessed already, this library had previously hosted drag queen story hours. Drag queens apparently do “align with their values.”
The good news is public outcry forced the library to allow the reading. Although unlike the creepy men in women’s underwear – at whom young liberal mothers shove their children – the library charged Cameron to use their facilities.
The better news is there was a record crowd – thousands showed up. It was the biggest crowd in the library’s 137 year history.
The effort to censor Cameron was not limited to Indianapolis. The publisher reports dozens of other libraries, all which hosted a drag queen event, initially refused to accommodate Cameron.
What’s really odd? Those bastions of free speech, those enemies of censorship, those intrepid seekers of truth and justice – that would be the corporate media – largely ignored the story.
Imagine the outrage if instead of an author of a Christian book, a library refused to allow a drag queen in the building.
DAN HAMMES is the former publisher of the Gazette Record.
