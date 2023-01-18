I attend the January 9th St. Maries City Council meeting to support my daughter Sheena Derry in her attempt to get a water hook-up from the city of St. Maries.
I’m upset because the mayor and council put the vote on this issue before she had a chance to speak.
This shows a lack of care from the council because they had their minds made up and didn’t care what anyone else had to say.
Our mayor doesn’t care what his citizens want. He only wants control!
How can we put up with this man for another two years?
I’ve lived here my entire life, and I’ve never seen a mayor like this one.
Others were allowed to speak and ask questions, but when I tried, he shot me down.
Why is it a public meeting when the public isn’t allowed to talk or ask questions?
How can they deny people water?
Is what they are doing even legal?
