Apparently Mr. Underwood misses the point of “shipping” Hispanic immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The people “shipped” to Martha’s Vineyard were not Hispanic immigrants. These people were citizens of Venezuela caught illegally crossing the U.S. border; violating our laws.
Martha’s Vineyard claims to be a “Sanctuary City,” meaning it is OK to break U.S. laws to be in the U.S. “Sanctuary Cities and States” nullify federal immigration laws and the current administration refuse to enforce current immigration laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.