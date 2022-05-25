Now that this year’s political primaries are over, it might be worthwhile to visit this perennial complaint by some self-proclaimed conservatives that Idaho Democrats have infiltrated the Republican Party and are responsible for the dominance of what they call “RINO’s” (Republicans in Name Only) in Idaho politics. While we should remember that all American citizens have the right to affiliate with whatever political party they choose, and to change their affiliations as it pleases them, and in addition to all of that, have the veritable constitutional right to influence the respective party with their points of view, without the fear of loyalty oaths and purges which are the ways of secret societies and gangsters – we should ask if this infiltration is in fact really true?
It is difficult to believe the current Governor, having been a Republican all of his adult life, should be labeled a “RINO” or a closet Democrat by his compatriots. Yet, the Idaho Republican Party continues down this bizarre path of inquisition. I am not alone in having been the victim of this purge – now twelve years running – someone with Republican roots reaching back to President Taft and a grandmother who went to high school with Ronald Reagan, who was at the time an FDR Democrat, while my grandmother was a staunch Republican.
It might be worth asking – as it was reported in this newspaper – what kind of ideological shift has occurred among Benewah County Republicans that they should abandon the annual “Lincoln Day” celebration and change it to the “Jefferson-Madison” celebration?
I am not sure if it is Thomas Jefferson they are venerating or Jefferson Davis, the President of the secession during the Civil War. The only people today who despise Lincoln are the neo-confederates of the so-called Constitution Party who believe he was a tyrant. If anything, I should think that the Idaho Republican Party is being infiltrated by a different kind of RINO: the neo-confederate type which, when pressed on their “strict constructionist” interpretation of the Constitution, have to believe the Dred Scott Decision was good jurisprudence.
James Stivers
DeSmet
