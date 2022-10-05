Bill Weems should have written a shorter summary of his beliefs.
He states that everything is going great, and all those who would disagree are Nazis. All those who don’t want higher food and gas prices are miscreants who shouldn’t be questioning his ruling class and accept their lower lot in life.
While he uses a broad brush to paint the GOP, we should look closely at what the woke Dems are doing.
They demand to be able to groom young children with gender perversion, they also encourage the cartels to continue bringing in drugs and child sex trafficking.
They have long supported NAMBLA, and renamed pederasty as males attracted to boys.
With that same broad brush, I would call the Demo party the party of pedophilia, and wouldn’t let any of them near my kids or grandkids, much less let them sexually educate them.
