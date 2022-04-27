I just read where my brother Ron is retiring this year as your county coroner. I offer him a well-deserved rest and vacation. I can assure if his daughter Carrie gets elected to the position, she will continue to uphold the integrity of the office and Ron will be a valuable resource as well. Congrats big brother, you’ve made us all very very proud.
Jim Hodge
Kalispell, Mont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.