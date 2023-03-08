I am writing to ask St. Maries Joint School District voters to please vote YES for the Supplemental Levy that is on the ballot on March 14, 2023. The Supplemental Levy provides funds that are essential to the operation of our school district. This levy funds 22% of the entire budget for the school district. There are many gaps in state funding the Supplemental Levy funds fill. Supplemental levy funds are used to support these key items:
1) All extracurricular activities
2) UpRiver Elementary School operations
3) Purchasing updated curriculum materials and textbooks.
4) Building maintenance, safety and security measures
5) Student Transportation – especially safety bus routes in place for hazardous areas
6) Advanced Academic and Honor Classes
7) Smaller class sizes for an optimal learning environment
8) Elective classes like Music, Art, Shop and PE options
9) Support staff wages and benefits
The School District’s Supplemental Levy must be put before the voters every 2 years. The proposed Supplemental Levy will simply replace the levy that is expiring in June, 2023. No increase in the levy is being sought. This Supplemental Levy will provide the school district the same amount of money each year for the next 2 years that the expiring levy has provided in each of the last 2 years. This levy will also not increase the overall burden on property taxes. The tax rate of this levy is projected to be $2.10 per $1,000 of home valuation. That is the same tax rate as the expiring levy.
The St Maries Joint School District has worked hard to be good stewards of the tax money it receives. At least 80% of Idaho school districts rely on Supplemental Levies to maintain operations. St Maries is one of them. St Maries is also one of the few that have not sought an increase in the amount of the Supplemental Levy it seeks this year.
Please be sure to vote on or before March 14, 2023. St Maries Joint School District staff and students need your support! If you have any questions about the levy, please contact the School District Office at (208)245-2579 or email your questions to levyquestion@sd41.org.
