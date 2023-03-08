As the school bond levy vote is in process, consider these economic facts. Gov. Little just this year sent us two checks from the unprecedented budget surplus of $1.5 billion. He also called an emergency legislative session in which he, not the legislature, set aside a large dedicated fund for education at all levels including university.
So why are property taxes increasing exponentially? Seems there should be money available already in this surplus. Now, taxpayers are asked to forgive student loans too. In what has become the biannual event, the levy asks for more and more.
