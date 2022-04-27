The lack of support from local government could be just plain lazy, discriminating, or they just don’t care or have the time, for the voters and taxpayers on the west side.
Last time I spoke to an elected Benewah County official I asked ‘why don’t you come over to the west side and stop in and BS for a while.’ ‘I don’t have the time,’ I was told.
Most likely, the fact we are the Reservation is the cause. The only part of Benewah County that counts is where most of the votes come from, the east side.
Look at the school district on the west side. No School Resource Officer (SRO). We pay our taxes like people on the east side of the county. They have an SRO in their school district and have for several years. It’s not the Tribe’s responsibility to put an SRO in the school district. They’re not funded by our state taxes. Our taxes go to the county, and they keep going up. The state has exclusive jurisdiction over all juveniles, period. Under public law 280.
Won’t be long before the Idaho working man who grew up here will be able to afford to live here on the wages that are paid. Our kids or grandkids won’t be able to afford to buy a house from all the outsiders moving in and driving up the cost of living and land. We could sell our house for a lot more then what we paid for it.
But where the heck do you go from there? Some of our kids are forced to move back to our area from Coeur d’Alene and Spokane because they can’t afford the cost of living there anymore.
I have always been honest and fair to everyone, even if I don’t like you.
I expect nothing more or nothing less.
God bless you and be safe out there.
Les Hall
Plummer
