What all these MAGA people don’t seem to understand is that the “guv’ment” they continually want to “overthrow” is us. The PEOPLE. Right or left or inbetween. This country doesn’t NEED to be made “great again” because this country is still the best and freest country in the entire world. Which is why so many “foreigners” risk their lives, and many DO DIE, to try and sneak in just to have a chance to live and experience that freedom.
But the MAGA “patriots,” and indeed almost ALL of the GOP, along with the mango Mussolini, want to destroy our democratic republic and reshape it into some twisted authoritarian country for what THEY perceive would benefit THEM under the guise of “freedom.”
What kind of “freedom,” exactly? ONE party rule? ONE religion we must ALL bow down to because THEY think it’s the only true religion? People of color, women, and children being told what they can or cannot do, think, or say about their own autonomy of body, mind and spirit? What anyone can or cannot read or write or learn? How people can identify as individuals? Who they can love? What they can feel? What they can dream of or believe in? What their very “station” and worth is in society?
RIGHT! Sounds pretty “FREE” to me! More like fascism.
And people buy in to it from the local to state to federal levels thinking, evidently, that if they can seize the power, they’ll miraculously be exempt from the following crackdown of civil liberties and personal rights that always, ALWAYS comes with authoritarianism and they will get to keep their guns, their God (in whatever form that is), and their rights to have and to hold what they want as a “free society.”
I hate to burst their bubble, but it doesn’t work that way. They, through their actions, will be doomed, as will the rest of us, to becoming cogs in the wheel of an authoritarian theocratic machine and a slave to those machinations just like the rest of the disposable “citizenry” whose only purpose is to serve the despot and regime until you can no longer serve a purpose and then be erased from that “society.”
Look at 1930’s Germany and compare it to our reality today. The parallels are too uncomfortably undeniable and quite stunning to me. And how did that work out not only for Germany but the rest of the world?
