What all these MAGA people don’t seem to understand is that the “guv’ment” they continually want to “overthrow” is us. The PEOPLE. Right or left or inbetween. This country doesn’t NEED to be made “great again” because this country is still the best and freest country in the entire world. Which is why so many “foreigners” risk their lives, and many DO DIE, to try and sneak in just to have a chance to live and experience that freedom.

But the MAGA “patriots,” and indeed almost ALL of the GOP, along with the mango Mussolini, want to destroy our democratic republic and reshape it into some twisted authoritarian country for what THEY perceive would benefit THEM under the guise of “freedom.”

