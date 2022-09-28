You finally wrote an editorial that I can agree with.
You wrote about the rich, liberal progressives who live in Martha’s Vineyard’s hypocrisy in showing that Hispanic immigrants are not wanted there after Gov. Abbott and DeSantis shipped them out of their states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.